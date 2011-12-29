Verizon 4G LTE Restored After Third Nationwide Outage This Month

Verizon is reporting that its 4G LTE service has been restored following the companies third nationwide network outage. According to company spokesperson Brenda Raney, the 4G issue was resolved overnight. Verizon's 3G network, she explained, operated normally, and calling and texting were unaffected by the outage.

Yesterday's outage marks the third 4G service interruption to hit Verizon customers this month. The first event, which occurred early in the month took roughly a day to be resolved, while the second, which happened just over a week ago was, was fixed in a few hours. Each time the network went down, users took to Verizon's community support forums to their fellow customers updates on the problem.

Following each outage, Verizon confirmed that service had been interrupted and restored following an incident, however, exactly what the incident was in each instance is not mentioned. It's not as though Verizon's 4G problems only started creeping up recently either. In April, the company's LTE network went down for more than a day. That network failure also happened to coincide with the release of Verizon's Motorola Thunderbolt, the company's first 4G LT-enabled phone.

Verizon recently launched its 4G LTE version of Samsung's Galaxy Nexus, which most assuredly saw many people jumping onto Big Red's network, and could serve as an explanation for yesterday's outage, but without any confirmation from Verizon, that's all merely speculation. Here's hoping that Verizon's network has a better go at it in 2012.