V-MODA Unveils Vamp Verza, First Mobile Hi-Fi Amp for Android and iOS

Not all headphones are created equal, and neither are headphone accessories. Last year headphone maker V-MODA released the Vamp, a headphone amp that transformed your iPhone into an audiophile-quality audio device. Now the company is back to give Android users some love with its new Vamp Verza, the world's first Mobile Hi-Fi system for Android and iOS.

Similar to the original Vamp, the Verza features an integrated 150mW x 2 headphone amplifier with 2 digital-to-analog converters (DAC) and a 2200mAh battery pack that should come in handy when your phone is running low on power. The audiophile-grade DACs extract digital output from your device and convert it to analog for the best mobile listening experience.

The Verza has a few new tricks up its sleeve. Instead of being a smartphone-only device, the Verza can be used as a standalone device in conjunction with tablets and laptops. Professional musicians can also use the Verza to mix and master projects, maintaining consistent audio from device to device.

In addition to the Verza, V-MODA has also created the Metallo case. Created from anondized aluminum, these new designer cases not only look cool, but they'll also protect your phone from any drops. The cases also have the company's new Verzadock, a patent-pending sliding dock design that allows users to slide the Vamp Verza onto the back of their smartphone for easy transport.

The Vamp Verza is priced at a wallet-bursting $598 and will be available in Matte Black, Shadow (Rad and Black Brushed metal) and White and Orange. The Metallo cases are currently available for preorder for the Samsung Galaxy S III and the iPhone 5 for a pricy $101. Both versions of the case will ship in two weeks, but the iPhone 5 version will be available in limited quantities. However, there's no word on what color selections will be available.