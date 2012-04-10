Toshiba Excite 10 Android Tablet Delivers Quad-Core Power for $449

It's not as imposing as the monstrous Toshiba Excite 13 or as dazzling as the AMOLED screen on the Excite 7.7, but the Excite 10 looks to compete with the third-generation iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 with some pretty beefy specs. This 1.32-pound Android 4.0 tablet has a quad-core Tegra 3 processor running the show along with 1GB of RAM, plus a plethora of ports. The .35-inch thick chassis accommodates a micro USB, micro HDMI and full-size SD Card slot.

While the screen resolution is your standard 1280 x 800 pixels, during our hands-on time it looked very bright. And like the Excite 7.7 and 13, you get a nice textured back that makes this tablet easy to grip. You also get a 5-MP camera on the back and 2-MP front-facing camera for video chats. The Excite 10 goes on sale May 6th for $449 for the 16GB model. The 32GB and 64GB models will cost $529 and $649, respectively. Stay tuned for a full review, and check out our gallery below.