The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 Makes Us Ask: Why Aren't Tablet Cameras Better?

In our review of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 I lamented that the tablet's camera did not end up matching early specs released by Samsung. The company initially claimed that the rear-facing cam would be 8 megapixels and record 1080p video. The actual unit fell way short of that: 3-MP only, 720p video max. In our review of the Galaxy Tab 10.1, we attributed Samsung's lackluster camera effort to the idea that consumers aren't expected to actually use the cameras on their tablets much, except for video chat. But is this assumption true?

A tablet isn't as easy to whip out when you want to snap a quick picture, unlike a phone. Nor is it as easy to carry around at a family function or any other gathering where pictures are supposed to happen. And imagine lugging a tablet on a nature hike and using it to line up shots of birds and flowers. Yes, the tablet isn't the best camera-bearing device in the world. Does that matter?

Would you use your tablet's camera more if it took better pictures that were worth saving and sharing? Or is the nature of the pictures you'd probably take such that the quality doesn't have to be good? We're interested in hearing your thoughts on this, LAPTOP readers. Especially those who are avid amateur photographers. Take a gander at the gallery of images shot with the Tab below.

Aside form the camera issue, the Tab 10.1 is a pretty sweet machine. We're fans of the slick design, the light weight, and the performance of Android 3.1. If you haven't checked it out yet, read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1.