Take $727 Off Alienware's 34-inch G-Sync Monitor

Alienware's 34-inch displays are among our favorite gaming monitors. However, like most things Alienware — these displays aren't cheap.

Fortunately, Dell is giving our wallets some relief. For a limited time, it's taking an extra 17 percent off both monitors via coupon code "SAVE17". The coupon stacks onto each monitor's current sale price.

It's worth noting that the 2560 x 1080 display was $84 cheaper last week via Walmart. (That deal has since expired). However, the 1440p monitor has never been this cheap. Sister site Tom's Guide took the 1440p monitor for a spin and ended up awarding it an Editor's Choice badge.

In terms of performance, the monitor showed no lag and its 178-degree field of view allows you to easily spot every enemy in your periphery. It packs three game-specific display modes: an FPS mode that ups the brightness, an RTS mode that packs extra-saturated colors, and an RPG mode with deeper, more cinematic blacks.

Both IPS monitors offer HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity. The main difference between both models is in their resolution. Currently, there's only a $39 difference between the two displays, so we'd recommend opting for the 1440p model.

Best Laptop Deals in March 2019