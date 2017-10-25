Take $30 Off the Editors' Choice Fire Tablet for Kids

When it comes to children's tablets, Amazon's kid-friendly slates are unbeatable. In addition to their robust parental controls, the tablets also come with Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty, which essentially replaces your tablet should it be damaged. They also come with a year of Freetime Unlimited, which gives kids access to a ton of age-appropriate videos, books and apps.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to $30 off its Fire Tablets for kids. The Fire 7 Tablet has dropped to $79.99 ($20 off), whereas the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is now $99.99 ($30 off).

Buy Fire 7 Tablet on Amazon.com

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is by far our favorite pick. We think it's worth the extra few bucks because it sports a larger screen, more memory (32GB instead of 16GB), and longer battery life.

In terms of hardware, the tablet packs an 8-inch 1280 x 800 LCD, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, VGA front camera, and a 2-megapixel rear camera. Both tablets come inside a kid-proof foam case, which is designed to protect the tablet from drops and scratches.

Buy Fire HD 8 Tablet on Amazon.com

Meanwhile, the Fire HD 7 Kids Edition Tablet packs a lower 1024 x 600 resolution 7-inch display and its audio quality is not as impressive. Otherwise, it has a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, VGA front camera, and a 2-megapixel rear camera.

Both tablets will be on sale through October 28 at 11:59pm ET.