How to Swipe-Up for Multi-Window View in Android Nougat

Android Nougat 7.0 finally introduced native multi-window view to the mobile platform, but its tap-and-hold activation process isn't the only way to use it. By enabling System UI Tuner (a mode you can activate by using our instructions), you can make multi-window mode as easy as swiping up on the Overview button.

Here's how to enable swipe-based multi-window view in Android Nougat:

1. In Settings, under System, tap System UI Tuner.

2. Tap Other.

3. Turn on the "Enable split-screen swipe up gesture" switch.

4. While using an app in portrait mode, swipe up from the Overview button. If you try doing this in landscape mode, it won't do anything, and you'll have to hold down on the Overview button to regain functionality.

Multi-window mode is activated!

Rotate your device to use multi-window mode in landscape!

Tablet Guide