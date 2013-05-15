SwiftKey 4.1 Update Launches Three New Themes, Bug Fixes

Popular Android keyboard software SwiftKey recently launched an update, SwiftKey 4.1. The new update fixes a number of bugs including improved functionality with Opera and clearing up the Facebook personalization issues. The keyboard also received a cosmetic makeover with three new themes (Dusk, Regal and Pitch).

Along with distinctive color palettes, Regal (purple) and Dusk (Blue) will feature rounded corners that SwiftKey says adds "a modern, fresh twist on our usual key design." The black Pitch keyboard takes a more minimal approach with its white edges. It's not as flashy as the other themes, but Pitch is more about function than fashion. Since it uses fewer pixels than the other themes, SwiftKey claims that people with AMOLED smartphones might help preserve battery life.

SwiftKey 4.1 is currently available on SwiftKey's site or in the Google Play store for the limited-time price of $1.99.