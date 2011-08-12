Sweet Music: HTC Invests $300 Million in Beats Audio

HTC and Dr. Dre are turning the smartphone world on its ear. The mobile device manufacturer announced a partnership with Beats Electronics, the company behind the popular Beats by Dr. Dre headphones. According to a HTC press release, the two companies have been working in tandem on a new line of phones which feature an enhanced audio experience using Beats technology. In addition to the partnership, HTC is also investing $300 million into Beats Audio.

“The HTC and Beats by Dr. Dre partnership is an opportunity for two world-class companies to redefine the smart phone industry and define the future,” said Jimmy Iovine, Chairman of Beats by Dr. Dre and Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M Records.

On paper, a HTC/Beats partnership makes sense. HTC is one of the fastest growing cell phone makers thanks to its multimedia-friendly Android-powered devices. Beats Electronics has built an empire of high-end headphones coupled with high-profile celebrity endorsements. This latest partnership isn't Beats first tech rodeo. The company has a deal with HP that integrate Beats Audio technology into the HP Envy series. The trademark headphones have also appeared in the Activision music video game, DJ Hero.

According to SlashGear, the HTC Vigor is rumored to be the first phone to receive the Beats Audio treatment with the LG Revolution 2 following close behind. With both phones set to release in fall, we can only wait and see whether premium audio will translate into premium profit.