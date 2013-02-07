Survey: Tablets, Smartphones Overtaking PCs for Facebook, Web Surfing

We've all heard about the supposed death of the PC. Now, we have some numbers that lend credence to such grisly claims. According to a report released by the NPD Group, 37% of PC users are reaching for their mobile devices when they want to consume content.What's driving this trend? 27 percent of tablet owners indicated that they use their PC less often for web browsing and 20% said that they're using PCs less for Facebook. At the same time, 27 percent of smartphone owners stated that they use their PCs less frequently for these tasks because their handset offers a viable alternative.

Web browsing still represents 75 percent of PC owners use their machines for surfing, while smartphone and tablet users weigh in at 61 and 53 percent respectively. Percentage of Facebook usage by device sees a similar pattern: 63 percent for PCers, 55 percent for smartphone users and 39 percent for tablet owners. Connected TVs are also cutting into PC usage. 21 percent of people who have connected TVs are using them in lieu of PCs for watching videos via streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Instant Video.

It'll be interesting to see where these numbers are a year or two from now. What's clear to us though is that consumers are increasingly using their mobile devices for content consumption.