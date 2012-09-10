Sprint Adding More Than 100 4G LTE Markets 'In Coming Months'

Sprint customers thinking of switching to AT&T or Verizon to get their hands on some sweet 4G LTE action may want to rethink their plans. That's because the carrier announced today that it will be adding more than 100 cities to its 4G LTE network. That's a massive increase for Sprint, which currently has just 15 4G LTE markets.

Cities that can expect to get 4G LTE love include such major metropolitan areas as New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and more. So when can you expect to see Sprint's 4G LTE network crop up in your area? Well, unfortunately, the carrier is being rather vague about any timing, simply allowing that the rollout will be happening "in the coming months."

Both AT&T and Verizon have much larger 4G LTE footprints than Sprint, with AT&T offering 53 markets and Verizon packing 337.

Check out the full list of Sprint's upcoming 4G LTE markets here.