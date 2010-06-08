Sony Gets Colorful with WiDi-Packin' VAIO EA Series

"Believe in nonconformity." That's one of the marketing messages behind Sony's latest EA Series notebooks. Buyers can deck out this 14-inch laptop (starting at $769) in high-gloss colors like Caribbean Green and Hibiscus Pink, though you can also opt for tamer hues like Coconut White and Lava Black. The VAIO EA features a powerful Core i5-540M processor, up to 500GB of RAM, and an optional Blu-ray drive and 512MB ATI HD 5470 graphics. But it comes standard with Intel's Wireless Display technology, which lets you stream content from the notebook to your TV.

Want something bigger? Sony also announced the 17.3-inch VAIO EC series today, which comes in Gunmetal Black and Silver White. The EC doesn't feature WiDi, but steps up to a beefier 1GB ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5650 graphics card and 1600 x 900 pixels (up from 1366 x 768 on the EA). Both the EA and EC series features a Web button for instant-on functionality, as well as different colored keyboard skins to further personalize the look of the notebooks (while keeping out crumbs).

So, what's you favorite color? I'm kind of diggin' the blue. Check out the gallery below.