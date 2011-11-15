Sony Ericsson Unlocks Xperia arc S and neo V Smartphones

Sony today announced it has begun offering unlocked versions of its new for the U.S. Xperia arc S and Xperia neo V. Both phones are powered by Google's Android Gingerbread and can be purchased now at Sony Store and at other retailers starting in early December. So what kind of power are these phones packing? Well the truth is, not all that much.

Both are equipped with single-core processors, less than 1GB of RAM, and run . But where they lack in muscle, they more than make up for with some great features. The 4.2-inch Xperia arc S sports a 1.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 512GB of RAM, and includes 1GB of internal storage, as well as an 8GB microSD card with support for an up to 32GB card. The arc S's 854 x 480 Reality display is powered by Sony's Bravia engine, while its 8-megapxel rear-facing camera gets some help from Sony's Exmor R CMOS sensor. The camera also supports 3D photos, as well as 3D Sweep Panorama, which lets you take 3D panoramas of large landscapes that can be viewed on when you connect your phone to a 3D TV.

We got a chance to play around with the arc S during CES and were floored by how beautiful the display and camera were. The arc S also comes equipped with a fitness app, as well as remote control functionality via Bluetooth and DLNA support.

The more diminutive 3.7-inch Xperia neo V comes strapped with a 1-Ghz Snapdragon processor, 1GB of internal storage, and 2GB of external storage via an included microSD card expandable to 32GB. Like the arc S, the neo V's 854 x 480 display uses Sony's Bravia engine for improved image quality.

The phone also includes a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera with Sony's Exmor R CMOS sensor, as well as a front-facing camera for video chat. Other feature include the same remote control functionality and sports app available for the arc S, as well as DLNA support.

Prices start at $549 for the Xperia arc S and $349 for the Xperia neo V.