Sony Ericsson Announces Xperia Arc S Phone to be Released in October

The Reader Wi-Fi wasn't the only product announced at Sony's IFA press conference. The company also unveiled the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc S, a smartphone running a 1.4-GHz Qualcomm processor that the company claims is up to 25 percent faster than the original Xperia Arc.

Other specs include an 8.1-megapixel camera and a 4.2-inch 854 x 480 display with Mobile Bravia. The Arc S' camera includes a special 3D sweep panorama mode, and 3D images can be viewed on a 3D TV via HDMI. The handset runs Android Gingerbread and comes in five colors: Gloss Black, Midnight Blue, Misty Silver, Pure White, and Sakura Pink. Users will have access to the Sony Entertainment Network services, including Music Unlimited and Video Unlimited

Sony says the Xperia Arc S will be available globally in October. No word on pricing just yet.