Sony Debuts New Budget Cybershot Cameras

Today, Sony announced three new additions to its Cybershot line of point-and-shoot cameras with the hope that their superior optics and capabilities will attract consumers who are tired of sub-par smartphone cameras. All three cameras feature Super HAD CCD image sensors and Sony’s 360 degree sweep panorama mode for taking landscape photos. All three cameras are easy on the wallet, too, with prices ranging from $110 to $150.

The $110 Cybershot DSC-W610 has a 14.1MP sensor, 2.7-inch LCD screen, 26mm equivalent lens with 4x optical zoom, Steady Shot image stabilization, and intelligent auto mode for outside shooting situations. It'll be available in pink, green, blue, black, and silver later this month.

If you want a little more optical zoom in your life, step up to the DSC-W620 with a 5x optical zoom, a 14.1MP sensor, a 28mm equivalent lens, and 2.7-inch LCD screen. This model also offers 4 creative picture effects, 720p video capability, and intelligent auto mode. It'll also be available for $120 in silver, black, and red in February.

Finally, if you've ge a few extra bucks, step up to the reasonably priced $150 DSC-W650 which features a 16.1MP sensor, 3-inch LCD screen, a 25mm equivalent lens, and 5x optical zoom. It also shoots 720p video with an Optical SteadyShot Active mode. LIke the W620, it also has 4 photo effects and intelligent auto mode. It'll be available in February in silver, black, and red.