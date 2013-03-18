Sony Announces Xperia SP and L Smartphones, Set For June Launch

Today Sony announced that two new mid-range Android smartphones will be added to its lineup of Xperia devices: the Xperia SP and L. Sadly, the pair is set to debut in Europe and Asia at the end of June, but not necessarily here, making us wonder why the U.S. can't have nice things.

Available in white, red or black, the Xperia SP sports a 4.6-inch, 720p HD display, 4G LTE support, an 8-megapixel camera, NFC functionality and 8GB of storage space. It will run on a 1.7-GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor and comes with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean out of the box, which is one generation behind the newest flavor of Jelly Bean, Android 4.2. The Xperia SP directly echoes the sleek aluminum-crafted design of Sony’s flagship Xperia Z, which made its debut in January at this year’s CES.

The lower-end Xperia L is similar to the SP, but with less impressive hardware. It features the same Android 4.1 OS, 8-MP camera and NFC capabilities, but instead comes with a 4.8-inch, 854 x 480-pixel resolution display, a dual-core 1-GHz Snapdragon S4 processor and 3G connectivity rather than 4G. Like its higher-end sibling, the Xperia L also comes with 8GB of storage and will be available in the same three colors.

Sony has yet to mention pricing for these handsets or U.S. availability, but check out the video below to get a glimpse at the newest members of the Xperia family.