Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Leak Confirms Strange Stylus Slot

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will have a magnetic S Pen groove in its back, according to a revealing new leak published by Android Headlines.

Samsung hasn't yet announced its next flagship Android tablet but the rumor mill has been grinding in recent weeks. The latest leak tells us a number of key details about the Galaxy Tab S6, starting with its name. Yes, Samsung will skip the Galaxy Tab S5 moniker and go straight to Galaxy Tab S6 to avoid confusion with the Galaxy Tab S5e.

Also confirmed by these leaked images is the Tab S6's unique design, which will feature a magnetic slot on the rear of the tablet where the S Pen snaps into. We haven't seen anything like this on a tablet, but it reminds me of the magnetic pen slot in the hinge of Dell's Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition. Styluses are too easily lost or forgotten because there's no place to store them on the tablet itself when you're not using them. With the Galaxy Tab S6, you can simply snap the stylus into the back of the tablet so you don't have to remember where you last placed it.

The S Pen could also charge wirelessly when placed on the tablet. If so, it would adopt a reverse wireless charging feature that first appeared on Samsung's Galaxy S10 smartphones.

As you can see in the above image, the pen slot appears to be located just below what appears to be a dual-camera module, so don't be surprised if the Tab S6 has a telephoto lens or supports portrait mode images.

Other rumored specs on the Galaxy Tab S6 include a 10.5-inch display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, audio tuned by AKG, and the tablet is said to run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile SoC.

All eyes now turn to the Galaxy Unpacked Event on Aug. 7 where Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S6 alongside the Galaxy Note 10. Be sure to stick around for more details on the Tab S6 until then, and look for a full review shortly after launch.