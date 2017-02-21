Is the Galaxy Book the Next Windows 10 Tablet from Samsung?

A new application found in the Windows app store suggests Samsung's developing a new Windows 10 device dubbed the Galaxy Book. Book Settings, which can be found here, is a secondary set of system utilities that enable settings for Pen, Battery Life Extender and an AMOLED display.

One surprising feature teased with the app is Pattern Log-in, an option we've never seen in Windows machines before. MSpoweruser notes that Samsung earned a trademark for a Galaxy Book back in 2012, which is for "Tablet computers," among other devices.

You probably don't want to test the Book Settings app on your own device, as its app store page notes "Book Settings is an application for Galaxy Book. It may not function normally on other devices."

