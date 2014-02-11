Rumored LG G2 Mini Zips Through FCC, Likely Headed for U.S.

From Samsung's Galaxy S4 Mini to HTC's One Mini, it seems like every major Android smartphone maker is releasing "mini" versions of their flagship devices. And according to a recent FCC filing, it looks like LG is getting in on the action. A bite-sized take on the LG G2, the rumored LG G2 Mini could hit U.S. shores in no time. And if what is being said about the handset is true, it could be just as powerful as its big-screen sibling.

Reports on the G2 Mini's specs vary. The folks at PhoneArena are reporting the handset could sport a decidedly not mini, 4.7-inch display. That size is based on the dimensions LG provided to the FCC for a new handset. The same report indicates that the G2 Mini could include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 2GB of RAM. Other rumors, however, point to the handset offering less powerful components.

MORE: Top 10 Smartphones

Samsung's Galaxy S4 Mini and HTC's One Mini took the latter route, offering significantly paired down specs. Sony, on the other hand, has loaded its Xperia Z1 Compact with the kind of specs you'd expect out of a flagship device including a Snapdragon 800 processor and impressive 20.1-megapixel camera.

It's also not yet clear whether the G2 Mini will sport the same Rear Key back-mounted combination power button and volume rocker. Found on both the G2 and G Flex, the feature is frequently lambasted for its learning curve with consumers.

So, when will the G2 Mini make its debut? With Mobile World Congress 2014 set to kick off in Barcelona later this month, it could be two short weeks. If that's the case, we'll be sure to bring you our hands-on impressions live from the show floor.

via: PhoneArena