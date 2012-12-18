Rumored HTC M7 Smartphone Could Put iPhone's Retina Display to Shame

It looks like HTC is getting ready to break out the big guns for its next handset, and if the rumors are true, the device maker's 4.7-inch phone, code named M7, may sport a screen that puts Apple's Retina Display to shame.

According the UnwiredView.com, the M7's 1080p display will pack an impressive 468-pixels-per-inch, that's far better than both the iPhone 5's 326ppi or the Motorola Droid RAZR Maxx HD's 331ppi. Referred to as a SoLux display, the screen is said to offer improved visual quality over the HTC One X's Super LCD 2 display, which was already stunning in its own right.

Beyond the screen, the Android 4.1-powered M7 will also reportedly include a 1.7-GHz quad-core Qualcomm processor, 2GB of RAM and a whopping 32GB of onboard storage. And while the One X and One X+ were known for their impressive 8-megapixel rear-facing cameras, the M7 is looking to eclipse even those with its own 13-megapixel shooter.

And of course, like any good super phones hitting the market, the M7 is expected to include a 4G LTE data connection. On the Wi-Fi end of things, UnwiredView.com is reporting that M7 will also offer the next-generation 802.11 ac Wi-Fi protocol.

With such powerful components, the M7 is shaping up to be quite the battery hog, which is why HTC is reportedly pairing the device with a 2300 mAh battery pack. Compare that to the 1800 mAh battery in the HTC One X, which registered 5 hours and 59 minutes on our LAPTOP Battery Test, and the 2100 mAh unit in the One X+, which got 7:19, and you can imagine the kind of battery life you'll get out of the M7.

A 2300 mAh battery is also a better proposition than the 2020 mAh battery found in Motorola's Droid DNA, which like the M7, includes a 1080p display, quad-core processor and 4G LTE data connection and still managed to ring up 6:29 during our testing.

So when can you expect to get your hands on the M7? That much isn't known quite yet, but it's looking like the device could be available on all four of the major U.S. carriers.

via: UnwiredView.com