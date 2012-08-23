Rumor: Nokia to Unveil 'Phi' and 'Arrow' Windows Phone 8 Phones Sept. 5

Two weeks before a packed September 5th, tidbits about Nokia and Microsoft's joint event are starting to leak out. According to the Verge's sources, Nokia is planning to unveil a pair of new Lumia-branded Windows Phone 8 handsets, code-named the Phi and the Arrow.

The Phi is the flagship model and is said to sport a curved glass design similar to the one found on WP7 Lumia phones. Yesterday, WMPowerUser also identified the Nokia Phi by name, citing Russian blogger Eldar Murtazin, who claims the phone will have a 4.7-inch AMOLED display and a microSD card slot. Assuming the reports prove true, it will be an AT&T exclusive.

The Nokia Arrow sports more modest (yet unidentified) mainstream specs and should pop up at both AT&T and T-Mobile.

Yesterday, we reported that a Nokia Windows Phone 8 handset will make its way to Verizon later this year. The Verge's sources claim that particular phone -- code-named the Atlas -- won't be at the big September 5th gala, but it should be pretty much identical to the Arrow phone being announced.