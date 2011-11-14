Rumor: Lenovo Prepping 10-inch Quad-Core Ice Cream Sandwich Tablet

The rumor mill never stops turning. Today, we have word from Engadget that Lenovo is prepping a new 10.1-inch tablet for release later this year. Why the fuss over a Lenovo tablet? Because this one will supposedly include Nvidia's speedy new 1.66-GHz quad-core Tegra 3 processor and 2GB of RAM. And to top it all off, this mystery tablet is also expected to run on Google's Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

Other tidbits include a rear-facing camera, a fingerprint scanner that could also be used as an optical joystick, and a USB port complete with the bane of our tech-centric lives, a port cover. Covering the tablet will be what Engadget referred to as a "Special Fusion-Skin Body" coating, although we're still not too clear on what that means.

The last two Lenovo tablets we reviewed, the IdeaPad K1 and the ThinkPad Tablet, were both solid offerings that fell just short of being truly great devices due to their poor audio quality and bulky size. Here's hoping this new 10-incher doesn't suffer from the same flaws. There's no word on when the tablet will be released here in the U.S., but we'll let you know when we find out.

via Engadget