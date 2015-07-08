How to Resume an Interrupted Download in Any Browser

Unfortunately, a stable internet connection can drop out right when you need it the most, in the middle of an important download. No matter if it's because of a bad router, a problem with your service provider or spotty 4G service, you're left with an incomplete file that's useless until the process is done. Once you've done all the hard work of getting everything up and running again, you're probably not looking to start that very large download over again from square one.

Thankfully, you can restart your download right from where your service abandoned you, and it's very simple if you're using Firefox, Internet Explorer or Safari and do-able but more complex in Chrome.

How to Resume an Interrupted Download in Firefox

1. Click the Downloads icon.

2. Click the curving arrow.

Your download will resume from where it stopped.

How to Resume an Interrupted Download in Internet Explorer

1. Click the gear icon in the upper right-hand corner.

2. Select View downloads from the menu.

3. Click Resume.

Your download will resume from where it stopped.

How to Resume an Interrupted Download in Safari

1. Click the Downloads icon in the upper right-hand corner.

2. Click the curving arrow.

Your download will resume from where it stopped.

How to Resume an Interrupted Download in Chrome

This is more complicated, and requires the free software Wget. We describe the process in full here.

