How to Restore Previous Versions of Dropbox Files

As I've edited files over the years, I've often found myself wishing I could access an older version of a document, either to pull out a specific part or because it was simply better than the current version. Dropbox offers a great solution, making it easy to revert to older versions of files.

Here are instructions for how to restore a previous version of a Dropbox file.

1. Click on a file.

2. Click More.

3. Select Previous versions.

4. Select a version.

5. Click Restore.

The Dropbox file has been restored to its previous version.

