How to Restore Previous Versions of Dropbox Files

As I've edited files over the years, I've often found myself wishing I could access an older version of a document, either to pull out a specific part or because it was simply better than the current version. Dropbox offers a great solution, making it easy to revert to older versions of files.
Here are instructions for how to restore a previous version of a Dropbox file.
1. Click on a file.
2. Click More.
3. Select Previous versions.
4. Select a version.
5. Click Restore.
The Dropbox file has been restored to its previous version.
