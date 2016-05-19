If you accidentally delete a file that was stored on Dropbox, or find yourself regretting having deleted one, don't worry, you may be able to get it back. The service keeps copies of files for 30 days after deletion. You just need to know how to access those.

Note: If that's not long enough, Dropbox Pro ($9.99 per month, or $99 per year) accounts keep your deleted files around for a whole year, plus you'll get 1TB of storage space and 256-bit AES encryption.

Here are instructions for how to restore deleted Dropbox files.

MORE: The Best Laptops for Business and Productivity

1. Sign into Dropbox and click Deleted Files.

2. Hover over a file.

3. Click Restore.

4. Click Undo Deletion.

Your newly restored file will show up in Dropbox.

Data Recovery Tips