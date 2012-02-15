Report: LG to Unveil the X3, the First Quad-Core Phone at Mobile World Congress

It looks like we can expect the first quad-core phone from LG at Mobile World Congress. According to website ModaCo, LG will be unveiling its new flagship phone, the LG X3, at the upcoming show in Barcelona.

This is what we know as far: The LG X3 will run a Tegra 3 quad-core processor (1.5 GHz on a single core and 1.4 GHz when on two to four cores) and have 16GB of internal memory (expandable by microSD card). The handset will sport a 4.7-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. MoDaCo's anonymous source from LG also said that the X3 will run Ice Cream Sandwich. For cameras, it looks like there will be a 8-megapixel rear shooter and a 1.3-MP cam in front.

In addition to leaking these specs, MoDaCo's source shared some benchmark screenshots which show the X3 trouncing the Samsung Galaxy Nexus and Nexus S in the "new Quadrant" benchmark for overall performance.

via MoDaCo