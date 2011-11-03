Report: ASUS Transformer Prime Specs and Teardown Pics Leaked

ASUS CEO Jonney Shih made a splash when he unveiled the Transformer Prime tablet at the recent All Things Digital Asia conference. Now more details have emerged about the groundbreaking quad-core device that's set to launch on November 9th.

Tech site Netbooknews reports that while the ASUS Transformer Prime is expected to boast Nvidia's Tegra 3 quad-core processor (code-named Kal-El), Thai online shopping site invadeIT has listed it with a 1.4-GHz Nvidia Tegra T250 chip. That could be a mistake, or the Transformer Prime could be shipping with two different chips. The spec sheet also indicates the device will also have 1GB of DDR 2 RAM, a 32GB hard drive, a 10.1-inch IPS display, and Android 3.0 Honeycomb.

The OS listing might also be a mistake since it's hoped the ASUS Transformer Prime will come running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. What is clear from the teardown images within the netbooknews report is the FCC logo prominently emblazoned on the Transformer Prime's battery pack. That means the device could hit U.S. markets sooner rather than later.

That's great news. since the Transformer Prime uses a similar hybrid design to its predecessor the Eee Pad Transformer TF101 which handily morphs between tablet and netbook configurations on the fly.

via netbooknews, invadeIT