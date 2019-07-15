Prime Day Deal: Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Headphones for $78

Prime Day deals are in full swing, and we've found an excellent pair of affordable headphones you can add to your arsenal of PC accessories.

Today only, you can score the latest Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Headphones for just $78 from Amazon. Normally priced at $130, that's $52 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these on-ear headphones.

Buy the Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Headphones for $78 ($52 off)

The Sony WH-XB700s feature Extra Bass audio enhancement, Alexa voice control, a built-in mic, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Our sister site, Tom's Guide reviewed a similar Extra Bass model, the Sony MDR-XB950BTs and liked their supple ear cups, easy-to-reach controls, and Bass Boost.

You can also personalize your sound with the free Sony Headphones Connect app for your mobile device. This dedicated app lets you customize your bass levels and includes a set of presets which lets your replicate various listening environments.

This audio deal is bound to finish rapidly, so don't hesitate to grab them while you can.