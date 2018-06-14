OriginPC Goes Professional with New Workstation

OriginPC is known for two things: enthusiast-level systems and a near-ridiculous amount of customization options. But as I discovered on the E3 2018 show floor, the company is hoping to be known for something totally different. In a few weeks, the company will be launching its first workstation the NT-15Q, complete with Nvidia Quadro graphics. No word yet on pricing, but Origin was willing to share a few details.

If the NT-15Q looks familiar, that's because it borrows heavily from the Eon15-S' slim, lightweight frame. No word on the exact dimensions yet, but it does cut a handsome profile with its black chassis with silver chrome highlights. It's definitely thin enough to easily slide into my backpack and seems light enough that I wouldn't mind carrying around in my backpack for a day or two.

When it launches, the NT15Q's starting configuration will feature a 1920 x 1080 display. However, that can be configured up to a 4K panel for people that want a super high-resolution panel. The laptop can also be configured with up to 32GB of RAM. The initial systems will ship with a last-gen Intel Kaby Lake processor, but will upgrade to Coffee Lake in the next few months.

In other OriginPC news, the company is expanding its HD UV Texture printing service. It's a form of digital printing that utilizes ultraviolet light to quickly dry the ink. The quick dry prevents any ink spread, resulting in finer details and a measure of stain and fade resistance. So just how custom is Origin willing to get? They showed off a laptop with a stunning vista from Final Fantasy XV on an Eon15-S lid. No word on how much something like that would cost, but it's definitely a cool option for people looking for a truly custom system.