One Day Only: Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9 Drops $50

Today on Amazon, shoppers can purchase the Kindle Fire HD 8.9-inch for $50 off from its normal price tag. Both the 8.9-inch Wi-Fi model and the 8.9-inch 4G LTE version will get the day-long discount (by entering coupon code FIREHD89 at checkout), with the Wi-Fi 16GB model available for $249 and the 32GB version for $319. The 4G LTE 32GB is going for $449, while the 64GB model is $549.

Amazon's latest version of its tablet, this e-reader boasts a bright and colorful display with wide viewing angles, long battery life and loud speakers. Although the Fire 8.9 is supposed to go all day, Amazon cautioned shoppers on Twitter that the deal could run out quick, so if you're interested, better to make your purchase sooner rather than later.