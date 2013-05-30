Nvidia Debuts GeForce GTX 700M Series, Claims World's Fastest Notebook GPU

Things are heating up in the notebook GPU cold war. Nvidia has announced the debut of its new GeForce GTX 700M GPU series GPUs. Used in conjunction with Intel's upcoming Haswell processors, this next wave of Nvidia chips will be featured in a number of gaming and mainstream notebooks.

Also, Nvidia is touting the GeForce GTX 780M as the world's fastest notebook GPU, reclaiming the crown from rival AMD. The company has cornered the market share on gaming notebooks as the 700M series will be featured in over 99 percent of Haswell gaming systems.

The complete 700M line up is as follows:

GeForce 710M

GeForce GT 720M

GeForce GT 730M

GeForce GT 735M

GeForce GT 740M

GeForce GT 745M

GeForce GT 750M

GeForce GTX 760M

GeForce GTX 765M

GeForce GTX 770M

GeForce GTX 780M

With the exception of the entry-level GeForce 710M and the GeForce GT 720M, all of the 700M series will feature Nvidia's 3D Vision, 3DDTV Play and the 28 nanometer Kepler architecture which enhances performance and efficiency. Instead of Kepler, the 710M and 720M will run on the previous Femi architecture.

Other features of the new series include Nvidia Optimus, the company's switchable graphics technology and GPU Boost 2.0 which maximizes processor performance up to 15 percent. GeForce Experience, which recommends the optimal settings for individual game titles based on the CPU and GPU, is also included. The GTX edition of the series -- 760M, 765M, 70M and 780M -- will support the company's SLI technology for high level gaming at 1080p. The new series will also support Nvidia's Adaptive VSync, which automatically enables and disables VSync to reduce frame rate stutter.

So how much faster is the 700M series compared to the previous generation? According to Nvidia, the GeForce GTX 780M is 31 percent faster than its predecessor, while the 660M and 760M clocked in with 55 percent and 30 percent respectively.