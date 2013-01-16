New BlackBerry 10 Phones' Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch

Blackberry 10 is almost here, and leaked specs show that show that Research In Motion's new devices should stack up nicely to the competition. TechRadar got its hands on a RIM training manual for the upcoming smartphone, revealing details about the BlackBerry 10 L-Series devices, such as screen size, battery and memory.

There are two models in the L-Series that will run the new BlackBerry 10 mobile operating system, one with a touch screen and the other that will feature a full keypad. According to the documentation, the touch screen version, rumored be to called the BlackBerry Z10, will have a 1280 x 768 4.2-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and an 1,800mAh battery.

The X10, the smartphone model with a keyboard, should have similar internal specs and, along with the Z10, will sport two cameras. The front-facing camera will be 2 MP with a 2x digital zoom and 720p video recording. The back camera should be 8 MP and include a flash, auto focus, 1080p video recording and a 5x digital zoom. The phone is also said to have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS, as well as NFC, which is sorely lacking from the iPhone 5.

If the screen size of the touch screen model is accurate, that would make the Z10 slightly bigger than the 4-inch iPhone 5 but much smaller than many Android phones. Smaller Google-powered phones like the Droid Razr M feature 4.3-inch displays, while 4.7 inches is becoming the norm. Still, the resolution of the Z10 is good for that size, so the picture should be sharp.

Businesses are already excited for these new devices, with Bloomberg reporting that 1,600 companies have signed up for the BlackBerry 10 training program. In the past, RIM has been a popular choice for corporations, due to its enhanced security features compared to Android and iOS.

These specs aren't yet official, and the training manual states that all specifications are subject to change. The new Blackberry 10 operating system is expected to be unveiled alongside the new X10 and Z10 handsets on January 30th.