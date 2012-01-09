Battery-Powered Xerox Portable Scanner Sends Docs Without a Computer

LAS VEGAS -- Working from the road can be tough, as we're finding during CES 2012. You're in a strange hotel room, away from your family, and worst of all, you don't have access to all of your office equipment. Luckily, Xerox is trying to making life a little easier. The company's new battery-powered Xerox Mobile Scanner, announced at CES 2012, lets users scan color images and documents and wirelessly send then as JPG images and multipage PDF files to computers, mobile phones, tablets or cloud services.

Priced at $249.99, the 2 x 2.75 x 11.5-inch Mobile Scanner communicates with a PC, Mac, Android, iPhone, iPod or iPad, using Xerox's free mobile app via Wi-Fi. The color scanner comes with a 4GB Eye-Fi SD card to automatically send photos to the web. Also included in the package are a carrying case, rechargeable battery and charger.

To send a file, users have to just turn the scanner on, choose either a PDF or JPG file format, and scan the document. Like other scanners in this class, it can read letter-sized paper, envelopes, receipts, business cards, photographs and transfer those files into readable docs on your laptop.