Netflix Reveals Revamped App for Android Tablets

It's going to be an appy holiday for consumers this season. As the Amazon Kindle Fire and the Nook Tablet prepare to face off for your holiday dollar, Netflix has announced a redesign of its mobile Android app just in time for both tablets' release dates. According to a press release on the company's site, the revamped app has a new tablet-optimized user interface that is "much more immersive," displaying twice as many titles as the previous iteration of the app. Title artwork will also be larger, making it easier to navigate through Netflix's large entertainment database.

Specifically name-dropping the Fire and Nook Tablet, chief product officer at Netflix Neil Hunt stated the company is "happy to debut a new user experience coinciding with the release of the next generation of devices from industry leaders."

Android tablet users can start enjoying the optimized goodness today, while Apple aficionados will have to wait a few weeks until the revamped bounty lands on iPad.