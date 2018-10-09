Motherload of New iPad Pro 2018 Leaks Reveals All

If the rumors are true, Apple will soon launch a new iPad Pro with reduced bezels, no notch, a USB-C port and a load of exciting new features.

According to 9to5Mac, two new iPad Pros are coming in small and large sizes, and a lot more has apparently changed than just the design.

All models will have a new front face with thinner bezels. But apparently the bezels will be big enough to accommodate Apple's TrueDepth stereoscopic, infrared camera system without having to use a notch.

The front cameras will be able to identify your mugshot both in portrait and landscape mode, but it won’t be able to do it in portrait mode upside down.

But those aren't the most exciting features: First, there's the ability to use the iPad Pro as a video playback and screen mirroring device for 4K HDR video that directly connects to external displays using a USB-C cable. According to the rumor, there will be a new panel in settings that will allow users to control video aspects like resolution, HDR, or brightness.

The iPad will also reportedly have a new magnetic connector for accessories on the its back, which we already saw. We don’t know what features this new connector will provide to third parties beyond allowing physical keyboards to be connected while the iPad is in portrait mode (which, by the way, opens the door for a cool retro mini-arcade cabinet — just saying, third-party manufacturers!).

Lastly, the new Apple Pencil 2 will not need to be connected to a physical port to work. Since Apple will likely drop the Lightning Port from its new iPad Pro 2018 in favor of USB-C, the new Pencil will automatically pair and charge wirelessly, just like the AirPods.

Stay tuned for more iPad Pro rumors as we get closer to launch, which should be sometime later this month.