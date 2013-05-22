Mobelisk MoGo Chimera Case Makes Tablets Retail-Friendly

Mobelisk wants to make it easier for enterprises to use the tablet of their choosing, without having to worry about breaking them. That's where the company's new MoGo Chimera smart case comes in. The case, which supports a wide array of 7- to 8-inch tablets including Samsung's Galaxy Tab 7 and Apple's iPad min, not only protects the tablet from drops and spills, but provides an additional layer of functionality via optional add-ons, as well.

Available add-ons include items ranging from hot-swappable batteries and enhanced durability to credit card readers and barcode scanners. Mobelisk sees the Mogo Chimera as a means for retail shops, restaurants and stadiums to provide their customers with a customized tablet-based shopping experience.

Mobelisk's clients also have the option to brand their Mogo Chimera according to their own specifications. So if a sports team wants the beer guys in their stadium to be able to sell beers to attendees that don't have cash on them, they can use the Mogo Chimera to scan the buyer's credit card and hand them a cold brew.

Mobelisk says a standard smart case includes a 4,000 mAh battery and meets Mil Std 810g and IP54 standards for shock, water and dust protection, allowing the tablet to be dropped from a height of 1 meter onto a concrete floor without breaking it.

Mobelisk hasn't announced any partners just yet, but company representatives have assured us that the company is working to bring its product to market soon.