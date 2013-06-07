Mad Catz Project M.O.J.O. Android Gaming Platform to Debut at E3

Move over Sony and Microsoft, Mad Catz is introducing its own gaming system at this year's E3 convention. The platform, dubbed Project M.O.J.O., is an Android micro gaming console and is expected to work with Mad Catz myriad gaming peripherals including its GameSmart controls, keyboards, mice and headsets. Mad Catz CEO Darren Richardson explained during a recent earnings report that Project M.O.J.O. will connect directly to a user's television.

Mad Catz isn't looking to get into the content distribution business, however, as Richardson reportedly stated that the Android gaming platform will be about the hardware it offers. Project M.O.J.O. is likely a beneficiary of Mad Catz' recent strategic partnering with Nvidia. As a result, the console will likely support the chip maker's Tegra Zone gaming portal. That means users will have access to games the day the system launches, rather than having to wait for enough viable offerings to be made available. Project M.O.J.O. could also come packing one of Nvidia's Tegra 4 processors.

Project M.O.J.O. isn't the only Android gaming platform that will be on display at E3 2013. Nvidia is expected to show off the final consumer-grade version of its Shield mobile Android device. Unlike Project M.O.J.O., Nvidia's Shield is a complete gaming system, complete with its own display and controller. Shield also offers the added benefit of being able to stream your favorite Steam games from your PC. We're also expecting to see more from the Ouya Android gaming platform.

We'll be coming to you live from E3 starting Monday, so check back with us for the latest details from the show floor.