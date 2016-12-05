MacBook Pro Owners Claim Touch Bar Battery Life Problems

Some MacBook Pro users say they are getting far less battery life than they expected on Touch Bar models. MacRumors rounded up user complaints, with many suggesting that their laptops last between three and six hours on a charge.

"I bought a maxed out 13-inch Touch Bar model and I've been using it for about a week." Wrote MacRumors forum member Aioriya said. "With light use, I've been consistently getting around 5-6.5 hours when mainly browsing. Apple claims 10 hours wireless web but my battery has never lasted this long."

One user says that browsing in Chrome and powering an external monitor gets him or her to three hours. On Reddit, Azr-79 said they got 3 hours and 45 minutes while coding, watching YouTube videos and browsing the web.

In our testing, the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar doesn't last as long as the model without the bar. The former model lasted for 8 hours and 46 minutes, but the latter endured for 9:50. On its website, Apple says the MacBook Pro gets "up to 10 hours" of battery life.

We've reached out to Apple to see if it knows about user issues and will update this story if we receive a response.

[via MacRumors]

