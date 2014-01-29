LG G Pro 2 Leak Shows Rear Key Design, Larger Body

LG only confirmed the G Pro 2 a few days ago, but that hasn’t stopped purported images from hitting the Web. A Korean forum has posted a photo claiming to be the next-gen LG phablet, complete with the Rear Key controls seen on other flagships such as the G2 and G Flex.

The Korean website, DC Inside, didn’t mention any additional details about the phone, such as its processor, display size or resolution. However, judging by the leaked image, the G Pro 2 appears to be wider and larger than the 5.5-inch LG Optimus G Pro. Rumors suggest that the new phone may sport a 6-inch 1080p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and support for LTE-A networks, but this hasn't been confirmed.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see features such as KnockON and QSlide turn up on the G Pro 2 since they’ve become standard for LG’s recent smartphones. We expect to know more next month at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.