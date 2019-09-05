The Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab Is a Tablet You Can Hang in Your Kitchen

Lenovo is launching two brand new tablets: the Yoga Smart Tab and Smart Tab M8. The Smart Tab M8 looks like a traditional tablet, but the Yoga Smart Tab has the ability to be hung on a wall, which intrigues me to say the least.

The Yoga Smart Tab and Smart Tab M8 will start at $249 and $129, respectively, and are scheduled to launch sometime in October.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab and Smart Tab M8 Specs

The Yoga Smart Tab can be configured with up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Smart Tab M8 will be outfitted with up to a MediaTek A22 Tab CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Both systems are running on Android Pie.

Design

The Yoga Smart Tab flips to some extent, like a Yoga does.

In reality, the Yoga Smart Tab has a flap in the back that you can fold outward to use as a stand or fold parallel to the display in order to hang it on a wall, as there's a hole in the middle designed just for that. The back of the tablet sports a lovely matte gray finish, while the hinge sports a cylinder shape so you can stand it up, and it also has two speakers on either end of it. There's a 5MP camera on the front and a 8 MP camera on the rear.

The Smart Tab M8 has a more simple design, with a platinum gray back. It does, however, support a Smart Charging Station, which comes included. It acts as both a charger and a stand. The Smart Tab M8 features a 2MP camera on the front and a 5MP camera on the rear.

At 1.28 pounds and 9.5 x 6.5 x 0.3~0.9 inches, the Yoga Smart Tab is obviously a lot bigger than the Smart Tab M8, which comes in at 0.67 pounds and 7.8 x 4.8 x 0.3 inches.

As far as ports go, the Yoga Smart Tab has one USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack and a SIM card slot, while the Smart Tab M8 has a microUSB port, a headphone jack and a SIM card slot.

Display

The Yoga Smart Tab's 10.1-inch panel sports a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 320 nits of brightness, which is nice. But, apparently the screen covers only 70% of the sRGB color gamut, which is relatively dull. Typically, we consider anything above 100% to be colorful.

To no surprise, the Smart Tab M8's 8-inch display has a lower resolution, at 1280 x 800, but it's actually brighter, clocking in at 350 nits. Unfortunately, it covers only 60% of the sRGB color gamut, which is not good.

However, I won't know for sure how these displays look until I get my hands on them, so stay tuned.

Battery

Lenovo claims that the Yoga Smart Tab can get up to 11 hours while web browsing and up to 10 hours when playing constant 1080p videos, which sounds promising. The company hasn't rated the Smart Tab M8's battery, but we do know that it has a 5,000 mAh battery.

Outlook

We're excited to see how the Yoga Smart Tab and Smart Tab M8 hold up against other tablets in their class. For now, check out the rest of our IFA 2019 coverage and stay tuned for our full reviews and benchmarks.