Leaked Photos Hint at Facebook Photo-Sharing App for iOS

With nearly 100 billion photos uploaded by its user base, it's only natural that Facebook would want to ramp up its presence in the photo service space. And it looks like just that is happening: TechCrunch has photos and documents which indicate that the social-networking giant is about unveil a photo-sharing app for iOS.

Firm details about this alleged Facebook photo app are not available as of yet, but the leaked photos indicate that the app will feature the social network's popular face-tagging, grouping by location, and likes and comments along with filters, multi-user albums, and a multi-picture mode.

While we'll have to wait for more info on the app to really assess it, the significance of a dedicated photo app (TechCrunch reports that some images indicate the photo-sharing features could also be built directly into the Facebook app) for Facebook users is already quite clear. With services such as Color, Instagram, and Path gaining traction among smartphone owners, the photo-sharing space looks more promising than ever. And as Facebook has established itself as the first and last word in all things social networking-related, it goes without saying that we'll be following up on this photo app as more details emerge.

via TechCrunch