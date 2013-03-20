New Jawbone UP App Brings Body Tracking To Android

Body tracking, sleep monitoring and smart vibration alarms are coming to the Android community, thanks to the recent release of an Android app for the Jawbone UP. The popular body tracking gadget has been iOS-only since its release in January, but the company is hoping to hit the wrists of a wider audience with this new platform support.

Unlike other wearable body trackers, such as the Fitbit line of products, the Jawbone UP doesn't use Bluetooth to sync with a computer or smartphone. Instead, the UP plugs directly into a device's headphone jack, syncing collected data and updating the alarm settings on the wristband.

Fitbit's line of fitness tracking gadgets have had an Android app for over a year, but the Jawbone UP has more features than the competitor, such as a silent vibration alarm, inactivity alert and a nap timer. The Nike+ FuelBand, another popular body-tracking gadget, remains staunchly iOS only.

The Android app is free in the Google Play store, but requires the Jawbone UP wristband to have any functionality. The UP strap costs $129 and can be purchased at Apple, AT&T, Best Buy as well as Jawbone's website.