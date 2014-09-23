How to Shoot Time-Lapse Videos in iOS 8

The iOS 8 camera now offers a new form of video: time-lapse. Follow these steps to learn how to use your iPhone to take time-lapse videos.

1. Open the Camera app to take a photo or video with your iOS 8 device.

2. On an iPhone, slide to the left two slots to get to time-lapse. On an iPad, slide up. The photo button will turn red and have small tick-marks surrounding it rather than a solid bar.

3. Tap the red button to start taking your time-lapse video. To take good time-lapse video, you should be filming something that moves relatively slowly. While you can film fast moving things, the time-lapse will be jerky and hard to watch.

