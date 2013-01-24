Hyundai T7 Tablet Costs $166, Features Quad-Core Exynos Chip

Budget isn't a dirty word. Case in point: Hyundai's (yes, the car manufacturer) T7 tablet is being offered at a wallet-friendly $166. While that usually means the tablet is constructed from the odds and ends from the cutting room floor, that's not the case here. According to Liliputing, the 7.7 x 4.6 x 0.42-inch tablet will be powered a Samsung Exynos 4 quad-core processor -- the same CPU used in the Samsung Galaxy S III.

In addition to the powerful processor, the tablet is outfitted with a 7-inch 1280 x 800-pixel IPS display, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and a Mali 400 GPU. However, on the camera front the T7 sports a measly a 0.3-megapixel forward-facing camera and a 2-MP rear camera, which won't sit well with many shutterbugs. In terms of ports, there's a micro-HDMI port and microUSB. Oddly, there's also a TF card slot that can support up to 32GB of storage. We can't say we're excited that the chassis will be made out of plastic, but that may be overlooked for such a low price.

The T7 will run on Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and can access the Google Play Store. The tablet also has a 3000mAH battery, however Hyundai is only offering a scant 4 hours battery life, so stay wall-port close. The tablet is available at Pandawill with global shipping.