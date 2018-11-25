This Great iPad Alternative is $40 Off for Cyber Monday

Just months after their official U.S. launch, Huawei's MediaPad M5 8.4 tablets are on shelves of select retailers this holiday season. If you've got a tablet on your Cyber Monday shopping list and don't feel like splurging on an iPad, act fast and you can score one for a bargain price.

For a limited time, the Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 Wi-Fi tablet is on sale at B&H for $279.99. This deal saves you $40 off its $319 list price. It's the best price we could find for this Android tablet and its all-time lowest price of the year.

Buy on B&H Photo

The MediaPad features an 8.4-inch ClariVu 2.5D curved glass pane display with a stunning 2560 x 1600 resolution for an immersive user experience. Meeting your everyday demands for work and play are a Kirin 960 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Whether you're gaming, watching movies or playing music, the M5's dual stereo speakers pump out enveloping sound.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so don't hesitate too long or you might miss out on owning this feature-packed thin and lightweight tablet.