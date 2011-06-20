Huawei Announces 7-inch Tablet Running Android 3.2

Android 3.1? That's old news now. Though Android 3.2 has yet to be released, Huawei is ushering in the era of Google's latest tablet OS with its announcement of the 7-inch MediaPad tablet, which will ship with the latest OS update.

What makes Android 3.2 better than 3.1? Huawei told Engadget that the update is essentially the same version of the Honeycomb OS, except optimized for a 7-inch screen.

The MediaPad will run a dual-core 1.2-GHz CPU and will sport a 5-megapixel camera with HD video capability along with a 1.3-MP front-facing shooter. Other specs include HDMI out, 8GB of internal storage, and plenty of pre-loads (including Documents to Go and the Let's Golf game). It looks like Huawei is only planning to sell a 3G version of the tablet. The MediaPad is expected to ship in the U.S. in Q3 of 2011—and the company has yet to share pricing info. Check back for updates as they become available.

via Engadget