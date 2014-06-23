HTC Volantis May Be the Next and Final Nexus Tablet

Rumors are swirling in advance of Google I/O later this week. Specs on a new Android device from HTC that may carry the Google Nexus branding reportedly have come to light. Information points to a new 9-inch tablet that would replace the aging Nexus 10, released in 2012. A cleaned-up image from Android Police shows the rumored "Volantis," which may start at $399.

HTC's codenamed device is reportedly sporting an Nvidia Logan 64-bit processor, 2GB of RAM and a choice between 16 and 32GB of internal storage. Other features includes a 2048 x 1440-pixel screen, aluminum construction, an 8 MP rear camera with optical image stabilization, a front 3 MP camera and front-facing stereo speakers.

Pricing is rumored to start at $399 for 16GB and $499 for the 32GB model. This positions Volantis as a premium device competing directly against the iPad Air, although equivalent models from Apple will cost an extra $100. The dimensions could measure 8.91 x 5.98 x 0.31 inches, and weigh 14.7 ounces, which would make the Volantis smaller and lighter than 9.7-inch iPad Air, but larger than the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4.

The 'Volantis' could include LTE support, but that would bump the price up to $600. Accessories like a keyboard case could also come from HTC, but there's no word on pricing for those.

Reports say Volantis is set for a fall release, which would coincide with Google's traditional schedule for Nexus devices. This would also fit with rumors that Google's new Android Silver initiative will not go into effect until early 2015. With Android Silver, Google is hoping to establish a new specification system for premium Android devices, which may make Volantis the last product in the Nexus line.

via Android Police