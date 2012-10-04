HTC One X+ and One VX Hands-on: Awesome Android One-Two Punch

Those who think it's just a two-horse race between Apple and Samsung need to take a good hard look at the HTC One X+ and One VX for AT&T. We just went hands on with HTC's update to the One X, which adds quad-core power to an already formidable handset. Plus, you get a cool soft-touch black design, 64GB of memory and other enhancements that make this device a force to be reckoned with. The One Vx is equally impressive for a mid-range phone.

Check out our hands-on impressions, photos and video of both of these handsets.

HTC One X+

Like a turbo edition of sports car, the One X+ for AT&T sports the same ultra-bright and sharp 4.7-inch Super LCD 2 screen, but there's more power under the hood, thanks to a 1.7-GHz Tegra 3 quad-core processor. You also get a beefier 2,100 mAh battery, up from 1,800 mAh on the One X, so you should be able to get more surfing time on AT&T's network. We like the stealth-bomberesque black design on this premium device; it not only looks bad-ass but doesn't feel like it could slip out of your hands like the glossier Samsung Galaxy S III.

To test out this quad-core muscle we fired up a game of Dead Trigger and mowed down some enemies. Water reflections were highly detailed, and animations were nice and fluid. Although HTC promises that the One X+ will run Jelly Bean apparently the software build on the device we played with hadn't yet been updated. We can't wait to test out this phone and see how well HTC managed to balance speed with endurance.

HTC One VX

Sized between the 4.3-inch HTC One S and 4.7-inch One X, the One VX sports a 4.5-inch qHD Super LCD 2 screen, a 1.2-GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 CPU and Sense 4 running on top of Ice Cream Sandwich. For a mid-range phone, this device has a premium look and feel, with a ring of silver around the display and a soft-touch white back. The screen isn't as bright or crisp as the 720p display on the One X+, but it's certainly good for what will likely be a $99 device.