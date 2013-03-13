HTC One Launch for the UK Pushed Back To March 29

HTC officially unveiled its One smartphone at the end of February, but it looks like customers in the United Kingdom won’t be getting their hands on this new flagship until the end of March. On Wednesday, Clove Technology announced via its blog that the UK launch date has been pushed back to March 29.

“We apologize for this delay, but you will appreciate that this is out of our control,” the post read. “We hope to ship all back orders as soon as the stock arrives and will update you as soon as we can with further information.”

The HTC One will come equipped with a 1.7-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor, 32 or 64GB of storage, 2GB of RAM and a 2300mAh battery. This 4.7-inch LCD touch-screen phone will offer a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and run Android 4.1 Jelly Bean out of the box.

The phone was initially slated for a March 15 release date in the UK but HTC officially advised Clove to push back the launch. This delay is only expected to impact the phone’s debut in the UK, although HTC has yet to reveal specific dates for other markets. During the company’s Feb. 19th press event in New York City, HTC simply said that the phone will launch around the world beginning in March, with AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile o board to carry the phone in the U.S.

However, just a few days ago Android blog Droid Life discovered a Bluetooth SIG certification filing for an upcoming HTC device on Verizon’s network. There’s no guarantee that this is the One, but the model number “HTC644LVW” has sparked speculation that HTC’s flagship could become available on Verizon Wireless.