HTC Jetstream 10-inch Honeycomb Tablet Will Cost $699 for AT&T

The 10.1-inch HTC Jetstream tablet is blowing onto an AT&T shelf near you on Sept 4, and it will land with support for both the carrier's new LTE 4G and its existing HSPA+ networks. On the software side, the Jetstream will also pack Android Honeycomb 3.1 tempered by a dose of HTC's Sense overlay, but this slick interface won't come cheap, with the package costing $699 with contract and reportedly $849 without.

Previously referred to as the Puccini tablet, the Jetstream will add a 10-inch device to HTC's Android tablet lineup, which already includes two 7-inch tablets, the EVO View 4G and the Flyer. The Jetstream is more of a sensation than its forebears not only for its size, but for its 4G data connection as well. The tablet will sell with a two-year contract for data service, and consumers can choose one of three options: $35 for 3GB of data per month , $25 for 2GB, or $15 for 250MB.

In wake of the $100 HP TouchPad, a price point of $700 (plus monthly data fees) might feel sharp to some consumers, but the Jetstream will have other cool hardware to back up the cost of admission. Namely, those enticements are a 8MP back-facing camera capable of 1080p video, a 1.3MP front camera, and compatibility with HTC's optional Scribe pen.

Stay tuned for our full review.